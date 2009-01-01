Home | News | General | Barcelona superstar tops list of Nigerians on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

- Asisat Oshoala has continued to shine both on and off the pitch

- The 25-year-old has been in impressive form Barcelona ladies socring 20 goals in 19 matches

- Oshoala has now been listed among the 30 personalities doing well under the age of 30 in Africa

Nigeria's women's senior national team captain Asisat Oshoala has been named in the Forbes 30 Under-30 influential personalities for the year 2020.

The Super Falcons star who currently plays for Spanish League side FC Barcelona ladies has been superb this campaign.

Oshoala, 25, has scored 20 goals and one assist in 19 league appearances for the Blaugranes - making her one of the contenders for the highest goals scorer gong.

Her impressive performances for the Johan Cruyff Stadium outfit have drawn global attention, making her one of the young people doing exploits in their fields.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Apart from representing the Cules, Oshoala is the reigning African women player of the year and has also featured for Arsenal and Liverpool ladies.

She started her career in the Nigeria Women's Premier League playing for FC Robo Queens and Rivers Angels.

However, she is not the only Nigerian to make the list as the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola - Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola made the cut.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

She is the founder and director of Red Velvet Music Group, and she has made her mark in the entertainment industry. The 27-year-old is a graduate of economics and management from Queens's College London.

1. Asisat Oshoala - Super Falcons and FC Barcelona (25 years) - Industry - Sports

2. Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (DJ Cuppy) - Red Velvet Music Group (27 years)

3. Mr. Eazi, - Musician and Founder, emPawa Africa (28 years) - Entertainment

Interesting facts about Italian footballer Daniele Rugani: His career, stats, and latest news

4. Patoranking - Musician (29 years)

5. Tracy Batta - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Smoothie Express (29 years) - Industry: Food and Beverage

6. Olajumoke Oduwole -Founder and CEO and Senior Web Developer, KJK Communication Limited (29 years) - Industry: Tech/software development

7. Swanky Jerry - Founder, Chief Creative Officer, Swanky Signatures (28) - Industry: Fashion

8. Davies Okeowo - Co-founder and CEO, Enterprise Hill and Competence Africa (29 years) - Industry: Business Development

9. Maryam Gwadabe - Founder and CEO, Blue Sapphire Hub (29 years) - Industry: ICT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asisat Oshoala is currently spending time back home in Lagos state but the Barcelona striker has complained about the hot weather and traffic, cited on Twitter account.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year took to her social media handle to express how the gridlock and weather is making her feel.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi shows love to his twin daughters by doing 1 beautiful thing

The Super Eagles who has 20 goals in 19 league matches for Barcelona Ladies already this season, wore a matching red short-sleeve shirt and bump shorts with all of her buttons lose.

Sadio Mane doesn't care about worldly things - Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...