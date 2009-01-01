Home | News | General | COVID-19: I’ve contacted Boris Johnson’s doctors, says Trump
‘Leave us alone, Prophet Muhammed will help us’ – Boko Haram leader, Shekau begs Chadian soldiers
Top official suspended at Unilorin Teaching Hospital over COVID-19 controversy

COVID-19: I’ve contacted Boris Johnson’s doctors, says Trump



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

US President Donald Trump on Monday sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for him after he was admitted to intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

“I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson,” Trump said at a press conference.

“We’re very saddened to hear he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago. Americans are all praying for his recovery.”

Trump said that Washington had offered to provide medical assistance if needed.

“We’ll see if we can be of help. We’ve contacted all of Boris’ doctors and we’ll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go,” he said.

Trump and Johnson have a close relationship, sharing a similar nationalist message of cracking down on immigration and seeking bilateral, rather than regional trade deals.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165