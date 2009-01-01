Home | News | General | VIDEO: FG locked down Lagos, Abuja to secretly install 5G – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
VIDEO: FG locked down Lagos, Abuja to secretly install 5G – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
- 2 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Founder, Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has alleged that the Federal Government locked down Lagos and Abuja in order to secretly install 5G.
He said the cities were not locked down because of Coronavirus, but because of the 5G.
He also said what killed people in Wuhan, China was not Coronavirus, but 5G.
“5G is the reason the Federal Government has to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so the 5G could be installed. And there are other cities planned for and as I said before, what killed people in Wuhan, China is not the virus, it was the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours,” he said in a TV interview.
Watch video here:
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165