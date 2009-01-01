Flout face-mask order, pay N300,000 fine –Cross River

This followed the low compliance level with the no mask, no movement order in the state.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, late Monday said security agents should henceforth impound any vehicle carrying passengers who are not wearing nose masks.

“Such impounded vehicles, which must be towed to the secretariat of the COVID-19 task force, should only be released after the payment of N300,000 fine by the owner of the vehicle.



“Individuals, no matter their standing in the society, who are found in public without nose masks, should be arrested on the spot and quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

The governor also co-opted all appointees of government, with the exception of the expatriates, performing one function or the other at the Cross River State Garment Factory, into the COVID-19 task force.

“Consequently, Mr Joseph Edet (La Shakara) is appointed the acting Managing Director of the Cross River State Garment Factory with immediate effect,” he said.

Ayade also granted approval for an open ended order for supply of nose masks by tailors in the state to the garment factory to meet demands.

