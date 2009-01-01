Home | News | General | The police, journalists and lawyers are all jokers - Paul Okoye reacts to Funke Akindele’s arraignment

- Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, has taken to social media to share his grievances

- The singer expressed displeasure at the Funke Akindele house party saga as well as her arraignment

- Paul said that while the actress committed a crime the people in the courthouse committed havoc

A number of Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to comment on the issue between Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and the government of Lagos state.

The film star had gotten on the wrong side of the law after she hosted a birthday party at her home in Lagos state which had a lot of people in attendance.

Nigerians on social media saw the video and started to clamour for the arrest of the film star. She and her husband were eventually arrested and arraigned in court.

Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, later took to social media via his Instagram live to react to the development. The musician expressed displeasure at the whole situation.

Those who called out Funke Akindele should also call out the oppressive government - Comedian AY Makun says

According to him, he admits that the actress did wrong but he also said that those in the court house with her, the policemen and the lawyers are also guilty of the same thing she is being apprehended for.

Paul said that if Funke Akindele committed a crime, then those who were in the courtroom with her committed more than crime but havoc.

See a video of the actress in court below:

Speaking further, the musician said that the policemen, lawyers, journalists, etc. are all jokers.

See a snippet from his video below:

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, also reacted to Funke Akindele's arraignment. According to him, Nigerians, including the government, are hypocrites who enjoy seeing the downfall of others.

Jimoh also said that Nigerians do not practice what they preach because he is sure that nobody has adhered 100% to the social distance order.

Nigerians are hypocritical and evil - Actor Seun Sean Jimoh defends Funke Akindele

The actor said that social distancing is not a law but an imploration by the government to stem the tide of coronavirus. He then asked what the government arrested the actress for.

Jimoh also asked why Akindele was arrested when the governor of Oyo state was seen holding a political rally and saying that there is nothing like coronavirus in his state.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...