Home | News | General | Actress Nkechi Blessing shows support for Funke Akindele, says she can never be wrong in her eyes

- Actress Nkechi Blessing has shown support for Funke Akindele after she was arrested for flouting lockdown order

- The actress noted that Akindele can never be wrong in her eyes

- Funke Akindele was arrested and sentenced to 14-day community service after she hosted a party for her husband's birthday during coronavirus lockdown

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to show love and support to a fellow actress, Funke Akindele. The actress shared Akindele's photo on her Instagram page.

On Monday, April 6, it was reported that Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, were charged to court and sentenced to 14-day community service with N100,000 fine for flouting COVID-19 rules.

Before that, the actress had shared a video on her Instagram page apologising for her behaviour and she explained that the people she invited were already in her estate before the lockdown.

Those who called out Funke Akindele should also call out the oppressive government - Comedian AY Makun says

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

In a post on Instagram, Blessing showed her support for the actress and noted that she can never be wrong in her eyes. She stated that after all the explanation Akindele gave she still received backlash. Blessing wished Akindele love and light.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that actress Funke Akindele-Bello, who was the major topic of discussion on social media after she hosted a house-party amid coronavirus lockdown, was denied by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after Nigerians claimed she is a brand ambassador for the agency.

The party was attended by a few people and musician, Naira Marley, despite the fact that people were advised to practice social distancing. Nigerians were furious with the actress and her husband and people called her out for it.

Nigerians are hypocritical and evil - Actor Seun Sean Jimoh defends Funke Akindele

Reacting to the allegations, the NCDC on Twitter denied engaging brand ambassadors. The agency noted that it has not engaged ambassadors for the COVID-19 period. NCDC also called on Nigerians to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, other VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...