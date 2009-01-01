Actress Nkechi Blessing shows support for Funke Akindele, says she can never be wrong in her eyes
- 2 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Actress Nkechi Blessing has shown support for Funke Akindele after she was arrested for flouting lockdown order
- The actress noted that Akindele can never be wrong in her eyes
- Funke Akindele was arrested and sentenced to 14-day community service after she hosted a party for her husband's birthday during coronavirus lockdown
Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to show love and support to a fellow actress, Funke Akindele. The actress shared Akindele's photo on her Instagram page.
On Monday, April 6, it was reported that Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, were charged to court and sentenced to 14-day community service with N100,000 fine for flouting COVID-19 rules.
Before that, the actress had shared a video on her Instagram page apologising for her behaviour and she explained that the people she invited were already in her estate before the lockdown.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
In a post on Instagram, Blessing showed her support for the actress and noted that she can never be wrong in her eyes. She stated that after all the explanation Akindele gave she still received backlash. Blessing wished Akindele love and light.
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that actress Funke Akindele-Bello, who was the major topic of discussion on social media after she hosted a house-party amid coronavirus lockdown, was denied by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after Nigerians claimed she is a brand ambassador for the agency.
The party was attended by a few people and musician, Naira Marley, despite the fact that people were advised to practice social distancing. Nigerians were furious with the actress and her husband and people called her out for it.
Reacting to the allegations, the NCDC on Twitter denied engaging brand ambassadors. The agency noted that it has not engaged ambassadors for the COVID-19 period. NCDC also called on Nigerians to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, other VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles