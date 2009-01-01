Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerian man invents locally-made ventilator, showcases it in viral video

As the world struggles against coronavirus with a short supply of medical supplies, an unnamed talented young Nigerian man has risen up to the challenge by creating a ventilator.

In a video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @skyman_i2, the Nigerian explains how his invention works.

He also showed the different components that made it up. Most especially, the inventor pointed out how the machine can be regulated through a switch.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some students at the Islamic University in Uganda improvised a hand-washer that pumps out water and soap through automation.

The students at the centre of this creative inventions are Lucky Mwaka and Mansoor Muhammad, who also both work at the university’s research and innovation laboratory.

The main idea behind the handwashing bucket is to ensure quality hygiene in places where they cannot afford luxury cleansing items like hand santisers.

“We thought of a way to draw water without having to open and close the taps. This is for people who use soap and water separately or those who do prior mixing of the disinfectant with water," Umar Yahya, their lecturer said.

He said the way it is made, the hand-washer can be used with any kind of container, depending on what the user can buy.

One of the inventors, Mwaka, said that the washer works when hands come in close proximity to it. He said that it is also very water-saving.

The cost of producing the container is $24 (N8,808) and has been used across several places on the campus with plans to produce more.

In other news, Pope Francis on Monday, April 6, spoke about the situation of the poor. In his tweet, the pontiff said that God will judge the world on how we relate with the poor.

He explained a popular verse in the bible which said: “The poor you will always have with you”, saying God meant he will always be present “in the poor.”

He singled out that particular place in the Bible as the focus of the gospel, adding that it carries much power that it would form the centre of God’s judgment.

