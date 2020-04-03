Home | News | General | NAF graduates 30 helicopter gunners in Kaduna

- About 30 helicopter gunners have been graduated in Kaduna

- The 30 graduates comprised 18 personnel of the Air Force and 12 others of the Nigerian Army

- Accordingly, the training was to transform the service into to a highly professional and disciplined

30 Helicopter Backdoor Gunners (HBDG) has been graduated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to the force, this is to enhance counter-insurgency operations in the country.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar.

He disclosed at the graduation ceremony of the backdoor gunners on Monday in Kaduna.

According to Abubakar, who was represented by NAF Chief of Training and Operations, AVM James Gawni, the 30 graduates comprised 18 personnel of the Air Force and 12 others of the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole and the Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi National Joint Task Force have bombarded Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) camp in Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno state.

NFF president Pinnick lists 3 tough conditions Rohr must accept to remain as Super Eagles coach

This was disclosed in a statement by the acting director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko.

According to him, it was part of coordinated joint operations to flush out the terrorists from their stronghold in the Tumbuns Island.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement read: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) camp at Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of Lake Chad in Northern Borno state.

“This was achieved in combined air and artillery bombardments conducted on 3 April 2020 as part of the coordinated joint offensive by the MNJTF to dislodge and completely rid the Islands (Tumbuns) of Lake Chad of terrorists’ presence and activities.”

Coronavirus: Civil servants asked to resume, markets open as Niger state relaxes curfew

Onyeuko stated that the bombardment was carried out following intelligence reports which indicated that ISWAP elements, with their structures concealed under the dense vegetation of the area, were using the settlement as a base from where they plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the joint interdiction mission was launched with a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft coordinating the barrage of artillery and air fire towards designated targets in the settlement, destroying them and neutralizing some of the ISWAP fighters in the process," the statement added.

Can Nigerian Soldiers really not deal with Boko Haram fighters?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...