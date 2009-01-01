Home | News | General | The chronicle of the life and career of Keri Russell

If you have watched Fidelity, then, you should know the face of Keri Russell. She started a career in acting as early as fifteen years of age and has gone to become one of the most respected personalities in the industry. With an inspiring success story in her career, she has played a character in several movies and TV shows.

Image: instagram.com, @michelealbertstockmar

Source: Instagram

Keri Russell, despite being a celebrity, is known to be one of the most humble personalities in the film business. She is also very much in love with dancing and was comfortable playing the role of a dancer in the movie adaptation of Lanford Wilson’s play titled Burn This. In the movie, she is a dancer who was romantically involved with the brother of her ex. Besides, she is a mother of three loving children, and that has not affected her being described as one of the hottest female figures in Hollywood.

How Katy Mixon gained and lost weights and other interesting details

Keri Lynn profile summary

Full name : Keri Lynn Russell

: Keri Lynn Russell Date of birth : 23rd of March, 1976

: 23rd of March, 1976 Age : 44 years old

: 44 years old Birthplace : Fountain Valley, California

: Fountain Valley, California Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actor, dancer, spokesperson, and model

: Actor, dancer, spokesperson, and model Horoscope : Aries

: Aries Height : 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm)

: 5 feet and 4 inches (163 cm) Eye colour : Green

: Green Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Parents : Stephanie (mother) and David (father)

: Stephanie (mother) and David (father) Siblings : Todd and Julie

: Todd and Julie Children : River, Willa, and Sam Evans

: River, Willa, and Sam Evans Spouse/Ex : Shane Deary (2007-2013)

: Shane Deary (2007-2013) Partner: Mathew Rhys

Background information on Keri

The American actress and dancer was born in Fountain Valley, California. She has two siblings, Todd and Julie. Also, the names of Keri Russell parents are David and Stephanie Russell. While the mother was a homemaker, her father worked for Nissan motors as an executive. As a result of this, they had the privilege of relocating a couple of times.

Facts about the life, career, relationship, kids and divorce of Niecy Nash

The award-winning actress, with her family, lived in Mesa, Arizona; Coppell, Texas; and Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She attended both Highland Ranch High school and Cypress Creek High School as a teenager.

Age

As a result of her seeming unaffected radiance and glamour in movies and real-life, Keri Russell fans are left wondering, “how old is Keri Russell?” Currently, Keri Russell age is 44 years.

Her body measurement

Keri Russell height is 5 feet and 4 inches, which is an equivalence of 163 centimeters. She has a slim body size, and she weighs 52 kilograms. Her body measurements are given at 33-25-34 inches.

How much is Keri Russell worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keri Russell net worth is estimated at 8 Million US Dollars. It is not a surprise as she has built a viable career over the years so that, currently, she earns $100,000 for every episode she stars in.

Find out top facts from CNN anchor Isha Sesay's biography, career and personal life

Career information

Keri Russell first-ever appearance on TV was in 1991 in a TV series titled The New Mickey Mouse Club. At that time, she was only fifteen years of age. The series aired for about three years. In 1993, she landed a role in Boy Meets World before she had another opportunity of starring in Married... with Children. From there, she, alongside Carla Gugino, Jason Wiles, and Jack Noseworthy, played a character in Always, a video from Bon Jovi's music.

She, however, gained prominence when she played the lead role in a TV show titled Felicity, which started production in 1998 and ended in 2002. While playing a role in Felicity, she also did some movies like Mad About Mambo and Eight Days a Week. After Felicity ended, the actress featured for the first time in 2004 in Neil LaBute's Fat Pig. By 2005, she acted in the theatrical The Upside of Anger and the TV miniseries Into the West.

Top facts about Sandra Bullock net worth, plastic surgery, husband and children

Additionally, Russell represented CoverGirl Cosmetics in 2006. Between 2010 and 2011, she starred in Running Wilde. Then, together with Andy Serkis and Gary Oldman, she featured in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. She starred in the TV series, The Americans, between 2013 and 2018. Since she started a career in the movie industry, a list of some of Keri Russell movies and TV shows appearances is below:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Free State of Jones

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Antlers

The New Mickey Mouse club

Boy Meets World

Daddy’s Girls

Honey, I blew up the kid

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Mad about Mambo

We Were Soldiers

The Upside of Anger

Mission: Impossible III

Grimm Love

The girl in the park

August rush

Bedtime stories

Wonder woman

Leaves of grass

Extraordinary measures

Goats

Austen Land

Dark skies

Married With Children

Clerks

The Baby Sitters Seduction

The Lottery

Malibu shores

Roar

When Innocence Is Lost

Felicity

The Magic of Ordinary Days

Scrubs

Running Wilde

The American

Arrested Development

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

How much is Cameron Diaz net worth in 2019?

Did Keri Russell win an Emmy?

Russell received Primetime Emmy Award nominations three times from 2016 to 2018 based on the character she played in the FX series, The Americans, as KGB agent Elizabeth Jennings. Besides that, she went home with the Golden Globe Awards in 1999 for Best Performing Actress in a TV series for her role in Felicity.

Moreover, she also won the Teen Choice Award in the same year for TV breakout performances in the same series. Apart from those, she has won the Satellite Awards and the Television Critics Association Awards among several other achievements.

Who is Keri Russell married to in real life?

Keri Russell husband was Shane Deary. Shean was a carpenter and worked temporarily in Brooklyn. Keri Russell married him in 2007, but unfortunately, their union could not last beyond 2013. However, while they were together, their union was blessed with two children.

Angie Everhart bio: Find out more about this fantastic​ model and actress

After their divorce in 2013, the actress got into a relationship with Mathew Rhys. It is fascinating to know that Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are both actors, and they were both in the TV series, The Americans. Are Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell a couple? Keri Russell Matthew Rhys relationship is not yet official, even though they have a child together.

Apart from playing a character in The Americans, the Cardiff-born and raised Matthew also performed in the film, The Edge of Love, as Dylan Thomas as well as on the TV show Brothers & Sisters as Kevin Walker. Keri Russell Mathew Rhys combination as partners in The Americans led to a strong relationship away from the TV screens.

Keri Russell kids

Two different men father Keri Russell children. River and Willa Deary came from her union with the only husband she married so far, while Sam Evans is from her relationship with her current boyfriend. Keri Russell young children, River Deary, Willa Deary, and Sam Evans, are going to be 13, 9, and 4 years respectively in 2020.

Meet Sheryl Underwood - the woman whose smile hides a lot of painful experiences

Keri Russell, at her age and with more than 25 years old of experience garnered in the movie industry, is an ideal mentor for anyone looking forward to becoming successful in the acting profession.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...