Home | News | General | World class football star teaches Paul Pogba new tricks, tells him watch and learn (video)

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has continued to show class despite being 38

- The Swede and Paul Pogba were team-mates at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho

- The duo showed off amazing skills on their Instagram stories

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba had a competitive skill battle on their respective Instagram stories with the Swede showing off amazing skills and telling his friend to watch and learn.

The pair have been close since their time at Manchester United when they both moved to the club under former manager Jose Mourinho during the transfer window of the 2016/17 season respectively.

Both players showed off superb techniques after they earlier exchanged some taunting and banter; with Zlatan telling the former Juventus midfielder to learn.

“It's looking better, much better. But now I'm going to take it to another level. Watch and learn,” Zlatan told Pogba before the skill battle started.

Ex-Liverpool star claims Okocha was denied best player of all-time for 1 reason

It was a very entertaining session as the 38-year-old swede showed quite a number of keep-ups and chest control before managing to bounce the ball over his head.

Pogba had previously shown why he is known as one of the most technically gifted players in world football by showing his round-the-world tricks.

The two stars were part of the Manchester United squad that won the Europa League as well as League Cup in 2017, but their partnership on the pitch did not last long.

Zlatan moved to play for LA Galaxy at the US Major League Soccer after suffering a long-term injury at Manchester United before he was allowed to go.

The legendary Swede who currently plays for AC Milan is reportedly planning to leave the Italian giants when the season ends and then make a move to ignite his managerial career.

Ibrahimovic was said to be furious with the club management following the sacking of the club’s Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban.

Messi selects 15 youngsters that will rule the world, shuns Chukwueze, Osimhen

Boban was instrumental in the 38-year-old’s return to the Italian club. The Swede returned to AC Milan for his second spell in January.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

He left the club in 2012 after doing so well and he was not happy when Boban was fired by the club management.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nearly fought each other during a training session at Man United, the Argentine defender claims.

It took Jose Mourinho's intervention or the quarrel would have led into a fight between the Man United pair.

Ibrahimovic joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germian and played with Rojo for a season and a half before leaving for the Major League Soccer.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...