Home | News | General | How Taron Egerton started his acting career and the movies he starred in

Not all entertainers have the luck of beautiful features and talents. So, it is safe to say that Taron Egerton was lucky. The Kingsman movie introduced the actor to the world. Although not many thought he would go beyond that until 2019 when he played the role of the legendary Elton John in the movie, Rocketman. The British-born actor earned a Grammy nomination from the musical drama but missed out on an Oscar. So, who is Taron Egerton?

Image: instagram.com, @taron.egerton

Source: Instagram

The handsome actor is well-known as the spy actor, Eggsy, in the movie, The Kingsman: The Secret Service. After the successful movie, he had been consistent in several other films to date. The award-winning actor has a passion for music: a trait that can be traced to his father, who was also a musician. His love for music earned him different musical drama roles, including the recent one, Rocketman, in 2019. He received several praises, awards, and nominations for his performance.

How Katy Mixon gained and lost weights and other interesting details

Profile summary on Taron

Name : Taron David Egerton

: Taron David Egerton Profession : Actor

: Actor Nationality : Welsh

: Welsh Place of birth : Birkenhead, Merseyside, England, U.K.

: Birkenhead, Merseyside, England, U.K. Date of birth : 10th of November, 1989

: 10th of November, 1989 Age : 30 years old

: 30 years old Height : 1.75 m

: 1.75 m Relationship status : Single

: Single Net worth : $6 million

: $6 million Girlfriend: Emily Thomas

Background information on David

Taron was born on the 10th of November, 1989, in England. The handsome actor's dad was a former musician who later managed a B&B (Bed and Breakfast) for guests. After his parents' divorce, the young actor grew up with his mother, who was a social worker. He started his primary school on the Island of Anglesey (Llanfairpwllgwyngyll), where his mother was living.

The young lad moved to Aberystwyth at the age of 12 years. There, his acting career began when he took part in a theatre program for youth. The Welsh actor schooled in Ysgol Penglais School and moved on to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. While in school, the talented actor received the famous SSSSPOTY (Stephen Sondheim Society’s Student of the Year) award in 2011. One year after, he had his acting degree from the academy.

Top fascinating information about the career and dating life of Daniel Lissing

Like most celebrities, David has kept his personal life away from the public. Many believe that he has two sisters, but their identity is yet to be known. Also, so many fans think he is related to Joel Egerton. So, is Joel Egerton related to Taron Egerton? No, they come from different countries.

How old is Taron Egerton in Kingsman?

Taron Egerton age is 30 years. The award-winning actor was born on the 10th of November, 1989. However, by November 2020, he would be celebrating his 31st birthday.

His physical attributes

Taron Egerton height is one of the reasons why he is the subject of many dating rumours. So, how tall is Taron Egerton? His height is 1.75 meters, and he also weighs 78 kg. He has light brown hair and green eyes with an athletic body build.

His acting career

The actor was given his first movie role while he was still in school. In 2011, he featured in a British series titled, Lewis. After a while, he was given a lead role in another TV series, The Smoke. The big break eventually came in 2014 when he played the role of Eggsy in the movie, Kingsman: The Secret Service. The movie, which was directed by Matthew Vaughn, was a big commercial success. It grossed over $400 million and received the Empire Award for the Best British Movie.

Top fascinating facts about the life and relationship of Ray J

Other Taron Egerton movies include Legend, a crime thriller directed by Brian Helgeland. He played the role of Eddie Edwards in the sports comedy-drama, Eddie the Eagle. Additionally, the actor was featured in the film, Testament of Youth. The British actor has also played voice roles in animation films like Sing and Love at First Sight. In 2017, he was back on Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was a sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service.

His passion for music had started while he was a child. As a result, most of the musicals he featured in were successful. Taron Egerton singing passion paid off in 2019 when he was featured in the musical biopic movie, Rocketman. With Taron Egerton as Elton John, the movie was an instant success. Most fans have even wondered: Does Taron Egerton sing in Rocketman? Of course, he sang as he played the role of Elton John. He performed on stage with the legendary musician at his farewell world tour.

The biography of the handsome Tyrone Power: His life in detail

So far, a list of some of the movies and television shows where the talented actor has featured include the following:

Pop

Hereafter

Testament of Youth

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Legend

Eddie the Eagle

Sing

Love at First Sight

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Billionaire Boys Club

Robin Hood

Rocketman

Lewis

The Smoke

Watership Down

Moominvalley

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Awards and nominations

The star actor has earned several awards as an outstanding performer. He received two nominations in the British Academy Film Awards, one nomination at the Grammys, and one at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For his role as Elton John Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe Award in the musical Rocketman in 2019. Apart from just movies and music, Taron Egerton hot facial features also earned him some recognition in the fashion world. For two straight years, GQ named him among the 50 best dressed British men.

Angel Has Fallen - all the interesting details you need to know about the new movie

Is Taron Egerton in a relationship?

Yes, he is in a relationship. He is currently dating Emily Thomas, and the relationship started back in 2016, although many still believe that the British actor is gay. As such, they keep asking, is Taron Egerton gay?. This is partly due to his close relationship with his colleague, Richard Madden. Taron Egerton and Richard Madden featured in The Rocketman movie.

Nevertheless, Emily is not yet Taron Egerton wife even though they have spent some years together. Taron Egerton girlfriend, Emily, was born in Poway, and she is a photographer. The relationship with Emily has debunked all sorts of Taron Egerton gay rumours.

How much is Taron Egerton worth?

Currently, Taron Egerton net worth is $6 million. The talented actor and singer is devoted to his profession, and it is believed that his profession is his source of income.

Discover top facts about the handsome Michael Ealy

Without a doubt, Taron Egerton is a fast-rising actor. How he quickly rose to fame within the short time that he picked a career in the entertainment industry is impressive. It is believed that his unique blend of talents (music and acting) will earn him more roles and success in the entertainment world.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...