China's medical supplies for 18 African countries arrive in Accra



  • 2 hours 23 minutes ago
China’s medical supplies for 18 African countries have arrived in Accra, on Monday, and are scheduled to be delivered to the other 17 countries within a few days.

The beneficiary African countries are Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, and Liberia.

The others are Mali, Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Benin, Cape Verde, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

Vanguard

