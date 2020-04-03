Home | News | General | Actress Halima Abubakar Welcomes A Baby Boy

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar is now a mother as she welcomes a son.

The elated actress shared a picture on her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her newborn baby and wrote:

“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life �❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy�� 3/4/20”

