Actress Halima Abubakar Welcomes A Baby Boy
Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar is now a mother as she welcomes a son.
The elated actress shared a picture on her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her newborn baby and wrote:
"A gift from God And I will cherish you for life ❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy 3/4/20"
