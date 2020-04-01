Home | News | General | COVID-19: We may have definitive cure for coronavirus – Lagos Govt to begin clinical trials

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said there are plans to begin COVID-19 clinical trials in the state.

Abayomi, speaking during a press briefing in Ikeja, the State capital on Monday, noted that it would be in partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other institutions.

“There are a lot of research going on around the world, so it is possible that at some time in the near future, we will have what we may describe as a definitive cure for COVID-19.

“Indeed we are setting up our own clinical trials in Lagos in collaboration with other institutions and the NCDC and hopefully by this time next week, we should have started some clinical trials on our patients and on our staff in Lagos State,” he said.

As at Monday night, there were 120 confirmed cases reported in Lagos state.

It remains the highest in Nigeria, with the FCT second with 48.

Of the total of 238 cases in the country, 35 patients have been discharged, while five are dead.

