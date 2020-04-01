Home | News | General | 6 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 238 Confirmed Cases. 35 Discharged
COVID-19: We may have definitive cure for coronavirus – Lagos Govt to begin clinical trials

6 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 238 Confirmed Cases. 35 Discharged



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 32 minutes ago
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT

As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

alt

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1247260424401227780

As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are

238 confirmed cases
35 discharged
5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by state-
Lagos- 120
FCT- 48
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1247260428000022528

