6 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 238 Confirmed Cases. 35 Discharged

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT

As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.

As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are

238 confirmed cases

35 discharged

5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by state-

Lagos- 120

FCT- 48

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

