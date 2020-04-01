6 New Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria. Total Of 238 Confirmed Cases. 35 Discharged
- 5 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT
As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1247260424401227780
As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are
238 confirmed cases
35 discharged
5 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by state-
Lagos- 120
FCT- 48
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1247260428000022528DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles