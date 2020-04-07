Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lagos discharges another COVID-19 patient
51 COVID-19 patients retest positive after recovery
Most Nigerians abroad do not want to come home despite COVID-19 pandemic – FG

BREAKING: Lagos discharges another COVID-19 patient



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


The Lagos state government has discharged another COVID-19 patient from its infectious disease isolation centre.

According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state who broke the news, the patient, a female, was discharged on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said the state is resolute in its resolve to fight the coronavirus and asked residents to stay at home for their safety.

“Dear Lagosians, I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” he said.

“I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19.

“We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.”

I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19

We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours. #StayHomeStaySafe

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 7, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165