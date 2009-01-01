Home | News | General | US singer Chris Brown finally unveils lookalike father in new photo

- Chris Brown was in the mood to show that fatherhood has changed him into a caring, loving person

- The talented musician decided to show off his lookalike dad who he rarely posts on social media and his fans were definitely pleased

- One thing was for sure, the performer and his dad were one and the same person just with a slight difference in skin colour

American rapper and talented dancer Christopher Morris Brown known better by his stage name Chris Brown has always praised his mother for stepping up and raising him through thick times.

He almost never talks about his elusive father and all people know about the man who gave him life is his name – Clinton Brown.

On Saturday, April 4, the musician decided to treat his fans on Instagram to a rarely seen photo of his while he was still a child.

Peter Okoye exceeds transfer limit as he gives out to fans during coronavirus pandemic

While at it, the singer also chose to show off a snap of his father who is a complete copy of Chris but just a tad bit darker than the performer.

“Young sniper me and my dad, my dark skin twin” he captioned the post.

The US celebrity acknowledged the undeniable resemblance and his fans were just amazed that finally they came face to face with the man behind the legend.

The RnB star admitted a few times in the past his mum and dad divorced while he was young and his mother was abused by the man she dated after.

When it comes to praises, he showers his dear mum with them and always thanks her for working overtime to give the musician and his sibling a better life.

Some of the superstar’s fans argued fatherhood changed Chris and he has become more open to embracing the people he had left behind.

Ice Prince condemns people who bring their problem on social media, says the world has bigger issues

Most of his followers were just grateful they had a glimpse of his past and were on the front row seats on his journey to healing and becoming a better man.

The No Guidance singer became a father for the second time back in November 2019 and has been nothing but proud of growing his family.

The father of two has a daughter named Royalty and a handsome sone named Aeko Brown.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music star, Davido, recounted how his father found out he had not been in school for a whole year because of music.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Cardi B in Lagos: Which foreign artiste would you love to see in Nigeria? | Legit TV

COVID-19: Idris Elba comments on AY comedian's wardrobe during live chat, says it's bigger than most people’s houses

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...