Manchester United legend ignores Cristiano Ronaldo in his team-mates of all time (full list)

- Ryan Giggs and Ronaldo were team-mates at Manchester United

- The Welshman has ignored the Portuguese in his top team-mates list

- Rooney, Scholes, Solskjaer all featured in Giggs’ top eleven team-mates

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has ignored Cristiano Ronaldo in his top team-mates of all time, but included Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney, SunSport reports.

Nemanja Vidic and the Juventus striker are the surprise names not to make the 46-year-old’s top Manchester United team-mates list.

In considering the number of games played alongside Giggs, Ronaldo and Vidic are ousted by the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikael Silvestre.

Giggs had a glorious career at Manchester United having played a mammoth 963 games, winning 25 major trophies including 13 Premier League and 2 Champions League titles.

In his top team-mates list, a huge number of those that featured were top stars from the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Top on the list is his other pair in the midfield, the legendary Paul Scholes, who made a staggering 479 appearances next to the winger for United.

His business partner and long-term team mate Gary Neville as well as Roy Keane made the list.

Nicky B. and David Beckham are other players in Giggs’ team-mate sheet and many might wonder why he left out Ronaldo.

Ryan Gigg's top Man Utd team-mates of all time

1. Peter Schmeichel

2. Paul Scholes

3. Gary Neville

4. Roy Keane

5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

6. David Beckham

7. Nicky B.

8. Rio Ferdinand

9. Silvestre

10. Denis Irwin

11. Wayne Rooney

