Why you must not criticise men of God for inability to heal COVID-19 patients - Nigeria’s top clergyman

Reverend Rufus Ositelu, primate of the Church of the Lord (Aladura) worldwide, wants Nigerians to stop criticising pastors who fail to heal patients with COVID-19.

Ositelu said it was only Jesus who is the divine healer while pastors and others are just human beings with no powers except through God.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Ositelu said: “It is wrong to ascribe the power of miracles and healing to pastors and as such blame them for not performing healing at this time.”

He said pastors who claimed to have “powers to heal” diseases had been at the receiving end of jokes, scoffing and criticisms by Nigerians.

The clergyman observed that they had been mocked, especially on several social media platforms for not putting their miraculous gifts at the disposal of the nation in the fight against coronavirus.

He added: “Many have dismissed ‘Men of God’ as mere charlatans, questioning why they had not shown up at hospitals and quarantine centres where coronavirus patients are being treated to heal them."

The primate advised Nigerians to watch out for fraudsters and charlatans who might want to capitalise on the raging pandemic to defraud citizens with false claims of having supernatural abilities to eradicate the virus.

He further urged citizens of the country to eradicate fear and remain calm as the world awaits a breakthrough in the search for a covid-19 cure.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in an online service, recently stated that God is behind the coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives and counting.

