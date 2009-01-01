Home | News | General | Ex-Super Eagles coach accused of match-fixing and collecting $100k to make Nigeria crash out of 1994 World Cup

- Super Eagles made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1994 after conquering Africa

- Nigeria were close to reaching the quarterfinals but two late goals from Roberto Baggio shattered that dream

- 26 years later, Bonfere Jo has now accused his countryman Westerhof of sabotaging the country's effort of reaching the last four stage

- The Olympics gold medal winner revealed Westerhof collected $100,000 to lose the game

Former Super Eagles technical adviser Bonfrere Jo has accused Clemens Westerhof of selling Nigeria out in their FIFA World Cup debut in the United States.

The 79-year-old Dutchman led country's senior national team to their maiden global football showpiece appearance in 1994, months after leading them to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

Westerhof and his stars took the world by surprise after winning two of their three group matches - beating Bulgaria and Greece - but lost to Argentina.

Ex-Liverpool star claims Okocha was denied best player of all-time for 1 reason

Their impressive performances at the mundial earned the Eagles a place in the round of 16, and they were on the verge of reaching the quarterfinals before Roberto Baggio shattered the dream.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

The former Juventus forward struck twice late in the game - scored the equaliser in the 88th minute and then sealed the victory for Italy via the spot in the 102nd minute.

Jo, who assisted Westerhof back then has now come out to reveal that his countryman of cashing out into the tunes of $100,000.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started.

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players,” he told Brila FM.

Messi selects 15 youngsters that will rule the world, shuns Chukwueze, Osimhen

The 1996 Olympic gold medal-winning coach further implicated former captain Sunday Oliseh, saying he will never say the truth even when asked questions about the entire situation.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"Sunday Oliseh is a politician he will not say the truth, You can ask Daniel Amokachi he is bold and he will say the truth, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to talk now that he’s in the Government.”

The defeat saw Nigeria crashing out of the championship in a 54,367 Foxboro stadium in Boston in 1994.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is currently in his UK home in self-isolation as the Premier League and other top competitions remain suspended in the UK.

The Nigerian international, just like many other players around the world, seems to be tired of staying at home and can’t wait to return to the pitch.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

In his latest post on Instagram, the 23-year-old was seen doing keep-ups and playing football around his UK home, dancing intermittently and sweating it out.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...