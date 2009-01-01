Home | News | General | Brazil legend Zico tells Neymar top secret for him to reach Ronaldo and Messi's level

- Neymar has been urged to be more professional by Zico

- Zico believes this will make him reach the level of Ronaldo and Messi

- Neymar has not won the Ballon d'Or award so far in his career

Former Brazilian football star Zico has urged his fellow countryman Neymar to be more professional so as for him to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Zico was regarded as one of the greatest attacking midfielder during his active playing time and the 67-year-old now wants Neymar to be a great footballer as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as the best footballers in the world for the past 10 years considering what they have achieved sharing 11 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves.

Since Neymar came into football scene at Santos where he made a move to Barcelona, the Brazilian is still playing under the shadows of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi at Barcelona also forced Neymar to make a move to French side Paris-Saint-Germain where he has also been struggling due to some injuries.

According to the report on UK Sun, Zico who scored 48 goals for Brazil wants Neymar to be more professional by doing his talking on the pitch.

"I really like Ney, his way of playing is incredible. But he has to be more professional like Ronaldo and Messi, who live for football.

"Neymar has too many thoughts that distract him. I spoke to him recently and asked him to be more professional.

"He is 28 years old now and there is a good team at PSG. They can win the Champions League,'' Zico explained.

Meanwhile, there have been speculation that Lionel Messi has told Barcelona chiefs to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Spanish champions Barcelona are reportedly planning for the summer signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Brazilian Neymar so as for them to bolster their squad this summer.

Although the outbreak of deadly coronavirus has caused serious financial issues in the world with all major sporting activities being suspended.

But according to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona chiefs are still prepared to open their wallet this summer for them to get these two players.

Neymar left Barcelona for a move to Paris-Saint-Germain where he has been able to win two Ligue 1 title, but he is still not settled in France.

There were even reports that Neymar wanted to leave Paris-Saint-Germain before the start of the current season in Europe, but he changed his mind.

