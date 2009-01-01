Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Hundreds of Lagos residents violate lockdown (photos)

Hundreds of Lagos residents have violated the lockdown order of the federal government by taking part in group exercise sessions.

The incident was reported to have occurred at Aruna, Agric axis, Ikorodu road and also Gbagada on Tuesday, April 7.

More surprising is the fact that those who took part in the incident did not adhere to social distancing advice.

The federal government on March 29, ordered the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos and Ogun states.

The directive was also aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus across the states and by extension, the country.

The lockdown, which started on March 30, has witnessed huge compliance in the states, but some Nigerians have complained that the lockdown has made life challenging for them.

Meanwhile, Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, has called on governments at all levels, religious bodies, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to focus on strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure.”

The Nation reports that Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 6, in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that his advice should be taken seriously.

Legit.ng gathered that the former governor said hunger can kill faster than coronavirus. Fayose, who added that the human and economic losses, occasioned by the pandemic, would be mind-boggling, stressed that “in the face of all these, leaders should remain as leaders and stand up for their people.”

He hailed the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his pro-activeness and unrelenting efforts in the management of these challenges as well as his transparency and interface with the people.

Fayose particularly called on the federal government to emulate the Lagos state government and do more in the area of prompt information dissemination to stem the tide of misinformation in the country.

In another report, an unnamed Nigerian has come out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

He wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

