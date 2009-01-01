Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerians in China reportedly chased out into the street, rendered homeless (video)

- In a viral video, Nigerians were reportedly chased around by Chinese police from their hotel rooms

- The Nigerians said that the government of the country treated them unfairly despite the fact that their citizens are everywhere in Africa

- According to them, the government did not give them an alternative place to stay as they drove them out to the street on a rainy day

A viral video online has shown Nigerians being chased around on Chinese roads amid coronavirus lockdown.

The Nigerian voice in the video said the Chinese government is treating them like second class citizens despite the fact that their citizens are in Africa with full freedom.

The Nigerian man said that the police officials chased them out of their hotel rooms into the rain.

In another shot in the same video file, some Nigerians were seen roaming in a pack as they complained of the inhumane way they were sent away to seek shelter even after they have observed a 15-day quarantine.

Coronavirus: Group donates palliatives to rural community

See the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States of America gave over $7 million (N2,569,000,000) health and humanitarian funding to Nigerian in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

The US Embassy in Nigeria said the money will go into areas like “risk communication, water and sanitation activities, infection prevention and coordination”.

The US also said that the money will be added to the $8.1 (N2,972,700,000,000) billion that America has given to the country over the past two decades.

Nigeria is among several countries that the US gave aid to. Some of the countries like Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya will get $1 million, $1.9 million, $2.77 million, $1 million respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

In other news, Nigerians are rising up against Covid-19 pandemic in their own various ways. A team of professionals rose up to the challenge of ventilator scarcity.

Lebanon evacuates 140 nationals from Lagos as Nigeria's coronavirus cases hit 232

The team was able to create a prototypical ventilator in a week. The head of the team, Tunde Okoya, the managing director of Lange and Grant Commodities Limited, said it was in their response to the government’s call.

The call was made to challenge local manufacturers to find a lasting solution to the situation of ventilator shortage.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Good Samaritan gives Lagosians free food as lockdown persists| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...