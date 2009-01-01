Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Ondo Assembly proceeds on indefinite break

- The Ondo state House of Assembly has proceeded on indefinite break

- This is over the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world

- According to the Assembly, they will use the time to sensitise their constituents

The Ondo state House of Assembly has proceeded on indefinite break in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Bode Adeyelu, the Clerk of the House, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

”It is more worrisome that there has been increase in the number of index cases that are being recorded in our country on daily basis in the last few weeks.

“Among other reasons for the recess is to afford distinguished honourable members the opportunity to embark on sensitisation and awareness campaign to their various constituencies on the need for their constituents to observe the prescribed precautionary measures as outlined by the government.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that as the covid-19 pandemic bites harder across the globe with dreaded economic effects, the Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Saturday, April 4, announced the appointment of a seven-man committee to, amongst others, raise and manage resources in cash, or in kind from individuals; group of individuals; private and public organizations; local and foreign donor agencies.

The money is to be used to complement the efforts of the state government on the current war being waged against the spread of the disease in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed on his behalf by the state commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, announced the chairman of Greenwich Trust Limited, Kayode Falowo as chairman; while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DeltaTek and DeltaAfriks Engineering and Oil and Gas Limited, Engr. Akinwumi Odumakinde will serve as deputy chairman.

The governor also announced the appointment of a renowned Accounting Powerhouse Ernst and Young and SIAO Partners as Fund Advisors and Auditors respectively.

The two firms, according to the statement, are to render their services for the state free of charge (Pro Bono).

“Following the constitution of the palliative committee put in place by his administration to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has constituted a committee for Ondo state CoronaVirus Response fund to mobilize resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The committee's mandate, amongst others, is to help mobilize funds, in cash or in kind, and manage the efficient and transparent utilisation. The Terms of Reference of the Committee are as follows:

“Recommend and advise the government on funding strategies; manage funds mobilized; direct funding campaign; identify and contact effective funding channels/sources and carry out any other activities for the success of the above-mentioned.

“The Response Fund Committee will work closely with the State Inter-ministerial Committee and they are expected to begin work immediately till the pandemic is wiped out of our state and the nation of Nigeria in general. The committee will equally provide weekly reports and submit a concrete report at the end of its activities,” the statement said.

Other members of the committee are Adesegun Fatusi, a Professor of Community Medicine and Public Health and current Vice-chancellor of the state owned University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED); Cecilia Akintomide, OON, a non-executive director in the Board of FBN Holdings and former Vice-President and Secretary-General of the African Development Bank (AfDB); Seasoned Lawyer and CEO of JOF Nigeria Ltd Segun Fagboyegun while a Technical Consultant at WorleyParsons Nigeria Limited and executive director, Nigeria FlyLabs, South West Hubs, Babajide Akeredolu, will serve as secretary.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

4 ways Nigerians are dealing with the COVID 19 lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...