Funke Akindele: Police says no date has been fixed for Naira Marley, Gbadamosi’s arraignment

- The police have revealed that no date has been fixed for the arraignment of music star, Naira Marley, and former Lagos state governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi

- Marley and Gbadamosi reportedly surrendered themselves to the police after attending a birthday party organised by actress, Funke Akindele and her husband

- Videos from the occasion was shared on social media and it caused outrage as they disobeyed the government’s social distancing directive

The coronavirus pandemic is a serious issue plaguing the world that should not be taken with kid gloves.

The virus is easily transmittable and has no vaccine yet. It is also quite deadly as a lot of people have already lost their lives to it.

In order to curb the spread of the disease, the government ordered the lockdown of some states and also said that people should stay at home and practise social distancing.

Well, some celebs have fallen on the wrong side of the law as a result. The Nigerian police has revealed that no date has been fixed for the arraignment of music star, Naira Marley, and former Lagos state governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

The police, journalists and lawyers are all jokers - Paul Okoye reacts to Funke Akindele’s arraignment

The duo had turned themselves in after attending a birthday party organised by actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello.

The couple were later arrested and arraigned. According to The Nation, no date has been set for Naira Marley and Gbadamosi’s arraignment.

The Lagos state police commands’s PRO, Bala Elkana, revealed to The Nation that their arraignment will not hold on April 7, 2020, (today).

He said: “I don’t know who proposed today. They will be arraigned, but no court is sitting today. Courts don’t sit today. They have days they sit now because of this coronavirus. They sat yesterday (Monday), the next sitting will be tomorrow (Wednesday).”

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, also reacted to Funke Akindele's arraignment. According to him, Nigerians, including the government, are hypocrites who enjoy seeing the downfall of others.

Those who called out Funke Akindele should also call out the oppressive government - Comedian AY Makun says

Jimoh also said that Nigerians do not practice what they preach because he is sure that nobody has adhered 100% to the social distance order.

