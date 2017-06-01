Coronavirus: Nnamdi Kanu accuses CNN, Facebook of conspiring with China to infect Africans 

Mazi Kanu also questions alleged plans by French doctors to test any anti Coronavirus vaccines in Nigeria when they have not tried their efficacy on countries that are badly hit by the pandemic, including China and France, urging Nigerians to resist such trial of any kind of vaccine in the country.

The IPOB leader also warn service providers in Nigeria and their collaborators in the presidency or the ministry concerned never to install any 5 G technology network in any part of Biafra land, saying that they will ensure that such technology installation in any part of Biafra land will never stand.

China wanted to contaminate the United Kingdom that colonized Nigeria and the same thing they are planning to do in Nigeria but Nigerian government goofed by accepting their offer but we are urging Nigerians to resist them and not allow them to enter in Nigeria. We do not want any Chinese plane in Nigeria until this issue of Coronavirus is over.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigerian Federal Government which is supposed to be asking questions about China and ensuring best practices is the one arranging for Chinese to come, and we ask what job is Chinese coming to do in Nigeria that Nigerian doctors cannot do.

“The same people who wanted to contaminate the United Kingdom that colonized Nigeria are the ones sending vaccines to you and you are accepting, God forbid, Nigerians should resist such gift because the road to China is contaminated and their text kits are contaminated and must be rejected.

“They are hiding and suppressing their real Coronavirus fatalities, they are in the same Luciferian alliance with CNN and Facebook to kill Africans, that is why they are projecting them and shutting off their network respectively against Africans the IPOB have been educating about their atrocious activities.

“We have warned the Nigerian Service providers that they should not install any 5 technology network in any part of Biafra land because we are bringing them down anywhere we see it in any part of Biafra land, it will not stand in any part of Biafra land because its radiation has the capacity yo weakens the immune system not that it will kill anybody, but it will make way for their viruses to penetrate into people.”