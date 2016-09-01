Home | News | General | COVID-19: Emeka Offor foundation donates protective equipment to Police

Emeka Offor

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation has donated two forty-feet containers of Personal Protective Equipment against COVID-19 to the Nigeria Police Force Medical Service and the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Coordinator of the Foundation, Sir Tonny Obi.

He said the consignments were handed over to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Oraifite, Anambra State.

Sir Obi said the Federal Medical Centre Yola, Adamawa State also benefitted from a consignment of another container loaded with Medical Equipment and Supplies.

“The Consignment contains some of the Personal Protective Equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19 and we feel that the beneficiaries desire same more than ever before.

“The situation presented by the ravaging COVID-19 scourge portends that all hands must be on deck to assist the Government of Nigeria in fighting the scourge. This donation therefore is our modest contribution to the National Humanitarian Effort.

“The Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force as First Responders deserve the Equipment and Supplies at this period of National Emergency. Those who protect us need protection themselves,” he said.

Sir Obi commended the beneficiaries for their strategic intervention in the fight against the Coronavirus and urged them to ensure that the Equipment and Supplies are put to proper use.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the beneficiaries of today’s donations are;

The Nigeria Police Force Medical Service; The Nigerian Army Medical Corps; The Federal Medical Centre Yola through the Government of Adamawa State.

“Each consignment is a 40 feet Container load of Medical Equipment / Supplies and the Packing List is attached to your various letters,” he said while handing over the consignment to the benefitting organisations.

The Coordinator further assured that the Foundation will continue to make necessary interventions in the Health, Education and Empowerment Sectors, and thanked partners for their invaluable support.

According to the statement, so far, eleven 11 containers of medical equipment had been delivered to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Awka, Anambra State; National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, Enugu State; Federal Medical Centre Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Maiduguri, Borno State.

Other benefitting institutions are Gombe State Specialist Hospital; Federal Medical Centre Katsina, Kebbi State Medical Centre Kalgo and Leko Abdurrahman Hospital Duara (General Hospital Daura) in Katsina State.

