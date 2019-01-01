Home | News | General | COVID- 19- Measures to curb spread still in force — Ondo govt

Rotimi Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

WORRIED by the non-compliance to its precautionary measures against COVID- 19, the Ondo state government yesterday said that the total ban on all political, social and religious gatherings in the State remained in force.

A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure added that gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints remained banned.

Ojogo said that “after a careful assessment of the situation nationwide in line with our index status in respect of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government wishes to inform the general public that such measures and steps taken so far are still in force.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these measures which shall still be in force until further notice include:

“Total ban on all Political, Social and Religious gatherings in the State, gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints.

“All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are to remain at home.

“Closure of both public and private schools, restriction on religious gatherings in Churches and Mosques, closure of markets across the State, closure of the State’s inter-state boundaries with neighbouring states and total ban on inter-state travels entry into the State

Meanwhile, the finding showed that market women have returned to their stalls while shops have reopened despite government directives.

The task force on compliance may have been overwhelmed as their have relaxed.

