NCAA extends validity of AOC for airlines, suspends issuing new ones

….Also extends validity of certificates of crew

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA, has extended the validity of the Air Operating Certificate , AOC for airlines whose certificates have expired and are waiting for renewal.

This is just as the regulator has suspended the issuance and processing of AOC and other related certificates as a result of the increasing spread of COrona virus.

This was disclosed by the Director General, NCAA, Musa Nuhu in a letter dated April 1, signed by him and issued to stakeholders. The DG said that inspections and audits paid for by clients are suspended until the 30th of June, 2020.

He also said no new certificates will be issued for now until June adding that no “applications or ongoing applications shall be processed during this period for Air Operator Certificates (AOC), Approved Maintenance Organisations (AMO), Aircraft Type Certificate Acceptance, Aircraft Registration, and Related Matters, Modifications and Repairs, Airworthiness Certificates, Maintenance Clearance Certificates (MCC), amongst others”.

He further said ” that all existing operators intending to renew their approval certificates and Aircraft Maintenance Clearance Certificates during this period must submit applications and proof of payment electronically to the relevant officials “, adding that ” NCAA will conduct desktop evaluations of the document and request additional evidence or documents where necessary”.

Nuhu further said ” that no applications for extensions of maintenance intervals shall be considered during this period except for essential and emergency flights approved by Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation “.

According to the letter, inspections, checks, and audits paid for by clients are suspended until further notice. For validity of personnel licences, the NCAA Director General said :

“All personnel whose licences are due to expire after April 1st can exercise the privileges of their licences for an extended period of up to 30th June 2020. This applies to pilots, air traffic controllers, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance engineer, flight dispatcher, aeronautical station operator, air traffic safety electronics personnel and designated examiners”.

“Medical certificates will be extended for a period of up to 30th June 2020,” he added.

