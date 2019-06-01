Home | News | General | COVID 19: RCCG hands over medical equipment to Ogun Govt

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Tuesday handed over some medical equipment to the Ogun State government, as part of its contributions to the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Handing over the equipment on behalf of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the Redemption Camp along Lagos Ibadan Expressway, the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Funso Odesola said the medical equipment was part of the contributions of the church leadership to government’s efforts to control the spread of COVID 19 in the State.

Items donated to the state government included two ventilators, two Intensive Care Unit bed (ICU), two Infusion pumps, one vital signs Monitor and one suctioning machine

Adeboye said the RCCG has been in the forefront of the efforts to manage the effects of COVID 19 through direct support to government, donations of surgical face mask, hand gloves and hand sanitizers.

He added, “to help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religion, the RCCG in the last two weeks has distributed not less than 20,000 (1kg) bags of rice and other food items to the indigent.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, the State Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele appreciated the support of the RCCG contributions to the State government’s fight against coronavirus, saying that the medical equipment will go a long way in the State efforts in fighting the pandemic.

She said, “On behalf of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, I extend gratitude to the RCCG, for this wonderful support to the government efforts towards curtailing to the challenges of COVID 19 in our state” .

” As you all know, this is a rapidly developing situation all over the world and we have had to respond to this unprecedented situation in the State”.

She added that “what the RCCG has done today has been a big boost to our preparedness to be able to cope with the disease. These are pieces of equipment you cannot get for money or gold these days because everybody across the world is looking for them” .

“By this donation, RCCG has put us at a better advantage to be able to manage the pandemic”.

She added “I was also pleased to hear from the Assistant General Overseer about the donation of mask, hand sanitizers, and also supporting the poor and indigent across the country and also in our state with food items and other relief materials”.

“This has also assisted in alleviating the effect of the lockdown on our people and ease the government load at this unprecedented time”.

vanguard

