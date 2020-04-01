Boko Haram insurgents attack Adamawa village, destroy houses, loot shops
Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a village in Adamawa, burning down a number of houses and looting several shops.
The incident occurred in Kirchinga, Madagali Local Government Area of northern Adamawa, Monday evening.
Local sources said that the insurgents got to Kirchinga in pickup vans and motorcycles about 4:00pm on Monday and carried out their destructive acts.
The sources, however, commended soldiers who they said responded early enough to repel them.
Commander of the troops in Madagali, Col. U.S Abdulsalam, confirmed the attack, saying, “Yes, there was an attack but it was repelled successfully.”
Until the Boko Haram insurgents turned against Garkida in Gombi Local Government Area in February, Madagali and neighbouring Michika were- the two LGAs that the insurgents had been attacking in Adamawa State.
