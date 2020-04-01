COVID-19: Nigerian health worker dies from complications
A Nigerian health worker, identified as Carol Jamabo, has died from COVID-19 complications.
According to BBC, Jamabo is the first known health worker to die from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.
The mother of two worked as a caregiver at the Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Greater Manchester.
She was reported to have died on Wednesday after testing positive for the virus.
Confirming her death, Dakuro Fiberesima, her nephew, told BBC that the deceased was transferred to an intensive care unit at the Salford Royal Hospital before her condition worsened.
“It happened so rapidly. No one was by her side. With the ventilator decision, you just get a call they are planning to turn the ventilator off.
“You wonder if you were there, whether that would make a difference? She was such a popular person, there would have been people there to fight her corner so to speak.
“The youngest son is in a terrible position. He was extremely close to her. He was living with her. She was just an amazing aunt.”
About 51,608 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the UK while 5,373 persons have died with the global death toll on the rise.
As at Monday night, Nigeria had 238 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.
