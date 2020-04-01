Home | News | General | COVID-19: Sex party ends Kyle Walker’s career in England

England coach, Gareth Southgate, has reportedly ended Manchester City star, Kyle Walker’s international career with The Three Lions after the defender broke COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown rules by ‘hosting sex party’ in his apartment last week.

Walker and a friend had invited two women to his apartment in Cheshire last Tuesday evening, but earlier that day, the right-back had urged his 1.5 million followers on Twitter to observe the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

“Please, everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them,” he tweeted.

He has since apologized for his actions over the weekend.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week,” Walker said in a statement.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model.

“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters, and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there, making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their incredible sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

“My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown.”

According to Daily Star, Southgate has vowed never to pick Walker again, effectively ending the player’s international career at the age of 29.

The report added that Southgate has been left ‘seething’ at Walker’s behaviour and feels the right-back has not lived up to the standards expected of an England international.

Walker had 48 international caps for England since his debut in 2011.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...