Boko Haram: Learn from Chad's president - PDP tells Buhari

- The PDP has tasked President Buhari to emulate his Chadian counterpart, President Idris Deby, who personally led his troops to neutralise Boko Haram insurgents

- The opposition party said it is worried that President Buhari who had promised to lead from the front is silent about the insurgency

- However, the PDP commends the Nigerian troops for their efforts against the insurgents despite the daunting challenges they confront

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out on reports that Chadian president Idris Deby personally led his troops to neutralise insurgents and freed Nigerian territories and soldiers held captive in the northern part of Borno state.

The PDP also tasked to free Nigerian territories under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents, particularly in the northeast.

The opposition party also urged President Buhari to learn from his Chadian counterpart who personally led his troops in the counter-insurgency operations.

The party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement posted on its Twitter page on Tuesday, April 7.

Part of the statement reads: “The PDP is worried that the silence of President Buhari who, as Commander-in-Chief, had promised to lead from the front, is ominous and has opened our security apparatus to a plethora of innuendos, claims and counter-claims in the public space.

“Our party is worried that Mr President has chosen silence at a time when he needs to stand up and take action to assure our citizens of their safety as well as efforts being made by his administration against the insurgent.

“The PDP urges the Buhari Presidency to learn from President Deby and show commitment in the fight against terrorism beyond speeches and empty press statements from the comfort of the Aso Villa.

“The party commends and immensely values the sacrifices by our gallant troops who are risking their lives in harm’s way to safeguard our nation against the insurgents despite the daunting challenges they confront daily.

“The PDP also calls on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and continue to pray for our nation at this trying time”.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chadian troops captured an arms store believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa.

The capture of the arms store was said to have occurred on Saturday, April 4, during an offensive against the insurgents.

The Chadian president, Deby, was reported to have led the operation which lasted for hours with the soldiers clearing the insurgents off the area.

Military sources in the area said the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.

