Home | News | General | Former Nigerian star who won Olympics gold medal blasts Mikel Obi for 1 major reason

- John Obi Mikel recently parted ways with Turkish side Trabzonspor

- The former Super Eagles captain blamed the country's FA for their refusal to suspend the league

- Dosu Joseph has now blamed the midfielder for openly expressing himself against the football body

Former Nigerian star Dosu Joseph has blamed John Obi Mikel for his decision to criticise the Turkish football authority on social media.

The Chelsea legend called the Super Lig authorities out following their refusal to suspend the topflight in the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

No fewer than 649 people have died of COVID-19 while over 30,000 cases have been recorded since the infection broke out.

Mikel's comments, however, got him to severe his contract with Trabzonspor where he still has one more season on the deal he signed last summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Actor Zubby Michael calls Yul Edochie stingy and wicked after advice to president on packaging relief for Nigerians

Dosu, who won Olympics gold medal in Atlanta in 1996 it would have been better if he spoke with the football body privately instead of his public expression.

"I think there is a better way to approach the problem instead of going to social media," Joseph told Goal.

"What he said was okay but he should have not written it on social media. There is a footballers association in Turkey where he could write to and also the club's captain.

"I feel it is not the best going on social media. We have people that employed us and there is always a code of conduct."

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Dosu added: "I think it's a big decision for him to end his contract. I believe it will not take him much time to get a new club because he has done so well for himself,"

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

"He had a very good record playing in the Premier League for Chelsea and won a lot of trophies."

Mikel featured in 27 games across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm before his departure and he has been linked with a move to Brazilian side Botafogo.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shoronmu has rubbished claims that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is Nigeria's greatest player ever.

The 52-year-old ex-Besiktas and FC Zurich star said this while reacting to Daniel Amokachi crowning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner as the best the country has seen in the sport.

Shoronmu recognises the feats Mikel achieved during his peak but insisted that he does not come close to the like of Segun Odegbami, Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Okala, and Peter Rufai.

Amokachi twins: Why we dumped Besiktas for Kwara United | Legit TV

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...