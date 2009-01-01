Home | News | General | Premier League board 'reveals' date the suspended 2019/20 season will resume

- The UK government has reportedly given the green light to have the Premier League resume

- 2019/20 campaign had to be halted in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus

-Reports suggest action could resume in June but behind closed doors

- Liverpool are currently topping the standings with 82 points and are in line to lift the crown

The 2019/20 Premier League season is reportedly set to return in June with talks over the campaign's resumption already in advanced stage.

Premier League is among the major sporting events forced to suspend following the global outbreak of coronavirus.

No Premier League match has been played for close to a month now, with Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, March 9, the last tie to play.

But Mirror UK now reports there is a tentative agreement in place to have topflight football in England resume behind closed doors beginning June.

Discussions pitting league chiefs and the UK government are understood to have reached a consensus to have the campaign restart.

However, games will only be played under strict guidelines until the coronavirus situation improves.

Guidelines will include sterilisation of the players' environment, with their contact the wider public also set to be extremely limited.

The UK, like the rest of Europe has been hugely hit by the pandemic, with the country recording nearly 50,000 cases.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand suggested that the Premier League board should cancel the 2019/20 season because of the threat and spread of coronavirus.

And should the Premier League chiefs agree to do that, then it will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp and his wards at Liverpool who have been waiting to win the title for the past 30 years.

Coronavirus crisis has been a serious issue which has been affecting all humans on earth in one way or the other as many businesses have gone down.

Rio Ferdinand stated that his opinion about the Premier League season being cancelled has nothing to do with his rivalry with Liverpool when he was playing for Man United.

The 41-year-old Englishman explained that he is only thinking about the safety of the players who are the primary actors in the round leather game.

There have been talks that the remaining games this season in the Premier League should be played behind closed doors, but Rio Ferdinand stated that it won't be a nice idea.

