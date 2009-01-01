Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria records 16 new cases of COVID-19, total now 254

- The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed sixteen new COVID-19 cases

- Ten of the confirmed cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina states

- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stands at 254

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed sixteen new coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening, April 7.

Ten cases were recorded in Lagos; two cases were recorded in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina states.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 254. Fourty-four have so far been discharged with six deaths recorded.

Earlier, the Lagos state government earlier announced that it has discharged another patient who has fully recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who made the disclosure in a tweet on Tuesday said the patient, a female, was discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu said the recovery of the patient brings the total number of people that have been discharged in the state to 32.

Similarly, seven coronavirus patients have been discharged from their isolation centre in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, after testing negative twice for the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic is one issue that is greatly plaguing the world as even developed countries are battling to keep the disease under control.

The virus has no vaccine at the moment and people have been told to stay at home and practise social distancing so as to help reduce its spread.

Many developed countries have had their healthcare system almost crippled due to the high number of patients down with the disease and a limited number of facilities to take care of them.

Medical practitioners are now overworked and burdened by the large number of infected people and governments have even called on retired doctors to come back and join the fight.

Veteran Yoruba actress, Alhaja Anike Alajogun, is one celebrity who has put her profession as a nurse to good use during this pandemic.

The actress who works in the hospital also has to care for patients during this trying time.

Alajogun recently took to social media via her Instagram page to enlighten people on how they can help medical staff.

According to her, people can minimize the spread of the virus by staying in their homes.

She wrote: “Help the NHS Staff to Minimize the spread of CORONAVIRUS, by staying in your home, we know it's a very difficult situation but to quickly get rid of this Virus, we appreciate you all.”

