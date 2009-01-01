Home | News | General | This is how much US govt gave Nigeria to fight coronavirus

- The US government has churned out over N2.5bn to Nigeria in the fight against coronavirus

- Nigeria is among many African countries who got different financial aids from America

- Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania are among the beneficiary-countries

The United States of America has given over $7 million (N2,569,000,000) health and humanitarian funding to Nigerian in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

According to the US Embassy in Nigeria, the money will go into areas like “risk communication, water and sanitation activities, infection prevention and coordination”.

The US also said that the money will be added to the $8.1 (N2,972,700,000,000) billion that America has given to the country over the past two decades.

With the funds, Nigeria will have more at its disposal to deal with the outbreak.

Source: UGC

Nigeria is among several countries that the US gave aid to. Some of the countries like Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya will get $1 million, $1.9 million, $2.77 million, $1 million respectively.

Days after giving out N25m to workers, top Nigerian pastor blesses Delta state with another N25m (video)

See their Facebook post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that as the world struggles against coronavirus with a short supply of medical supplies, an unnamed talented young Nigerian man rose up to the challenge by creating a ventilator.

In a video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @skyman_i2, the Nigerian explains how his invention works. He also showed the different components that made it up.

Most especially, the inventor pointed out how the machine can be regulated through a switch.

In other news, the biggest family in Britain in terms of the number of children has welcomed their 22nd child during the lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of the child, 45-year-old Sue Radford and husband, 49, broke the news of the birth, saying their girl weighs 7lb.

The family also announced that the baby came after long ten-hour labour at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Where are our virologists? - Seun Kuti speaks on how Nigeria has made them become bakers and tailors

As at the time of writing this report, the joyous family was yet to name their child, who also happened to be their 11th daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

In speaking with the media, the mother said she was very scared of going to the hospital at this time when there are growing cases of coronavirus.

Sue said that though she was very worried before the delivery, it turned out to be one of her best experiences after the baby came.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Abba Kyari, El-Rufai, other VIPs who have tested positive for Coronavirus | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...