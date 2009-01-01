Home | News | General | COVID-19: Police are human being - Nigerian officer gives funny reply to follower who asked if she's observing lockdown

A Nigerian police officer identified as Daniella Awele Eyitemi has given a funny reply to a follower on social media. The curious follower wanted to know if Daniella was also observing the lockdown happening across the country.

Nigerians have been told to stay at home to avoid a further spread of the coronavirus infection and also to be able to effectively treat people who are affected by the virus.

Taking to her social media page to share a lovely photo of her relaxing at home, Daniella captioned her photo with the message that says, "Quarantine. God is good."

The police officer received beautiful compliments on her photo as some of her followers told her to stay safe.

However, a curious follower identified as Akin Alabi wanted to know if Daniella was observing the lockdown instruction given to the citizens. He asked if the police officer was also on lockdown.

Responding to his question, Daniella asked Akin Alabi if he gave her any protective gear to be on the street. She stated that police officers are also human beings.

She encouraged her followers to stay at home. Daniella also noted that the coronavirus does not know the police.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that a policeman allegedly killed a fuel station attendant. A police officer allegedly killed a petrol station attendant along popular New Umuahia road in Obingwa local government area of Abia state. Premium Times reported that the policeman, Stanley Azu, is serving under Azumini police division in Ukwa East LGA of the state. According to the news medium, he was said to have tried stopping a vehicle that violated the lockdown order occasioned by the coronavirus outbreak, but the driver defied the instruction.

Residents of the area said the police inspector chased the driver and reportedly fired at him. The bullet hit Chibuisi, who was in his business centre.

