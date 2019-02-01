Home | News | General | NiMet predicts thundery activities from Wednesday to Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted thundery activities across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted a continuous influx of moisture laden winds extending to the north, with thunderstorms observed over Jos, Bauchi, Ilorin, southern Kaduna, Obudu and Mambila Plateau.

“For Wednesday, the northern cities are likely to be partly cloudy during the morning hours, with prospects of thunderstorms over southern Borno, Bauchi, Potiskum and Nguru axis in the afternoon/evening period.

“ Central cities are expected to be under cloudy conditions in the morning with prospects of thunderstorms over Kogi, Abuja, Minna and Ilorin axis, while thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Kaduna, Kogi, Nassarawa and Jalingo axis in evening.

“The Southern region is expected to be under cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over places like Warri, Asaba, Benin, Ondo, Calabar, Eket and Uyo during the morning hours.

“ The region has prospects of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, ” the agency said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over the northern region throughout the day with chances of isolated thunderstorms over places like Nguru, Yelwa and Maiduguri axis.

The body envisaged cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Jalingo, Ilorin, Minna and Bida axis during the morning hours of central cities.

It also forecast that Abuja, Lokoja and Lafia axis are likely to experience isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

NiMet envisaged cloudy morning over the inland and the coast of the southern region with prospects of thunderstorms over Akure and Enugu during the morning hours.

It further envisaged isolated thunderstorms over places like Lagos, Shaki and Calabar and their environs later in the day.

“For Friday, prospects of thunderstorms anticipated over Sokoto, Kano, Yelwa and Gusau axis of north during the morning hours with cloudy conditions expected to prevail over the region during the afternoon/evening hours.

“The central region is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Bauchi, Minna, Bida and Jalingo axis in the morning period.

“Isolated thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Lokoja and Minna in evening with Cloudy condition expected over inland cities of southwest with prospects of thunderstorms over coastal belt and southeast inland in the morning,” NiMet said.

The agency also predicted isolated thunderstorm over some places in the inland and the coast of the southern region like Akure, Ibadan, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar later in the day.

