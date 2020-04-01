Home | News | General | Breaking: Caverton appeals to FG to prevail on Wike to release its detained pilots
Lockdown: FCT minister threatens tougher measures over violations
Abducted Bauchi governor’s brother released

Breaking: Caverton appeals to FG to prevail on Wike to release its detained pilots



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

wike

By Lawani Mikairu

 Caverton Helicopters yesterday appealed to the federal government to prevail on the Governor of River State, Mr Nyesom Wike to release its pilots who have been remanded at the Port Harcourt prison. The governor accused the pilots of flying expatriates into River State without involving the state government in the testing and approval of the coronavirus status of the expatriates.

In a statement yesterday night by Caverton management, the company said:

“ At the start of the COVID -19 lockdown, we received a letter from our client stating that they have been given approval/ exemption to fly and continue operations. We (Caverton along with three other companies) also received approval from the Minister of Aviation to fly only essential services, mainly in the Oil and Gas industry”.

“ Lastly, we got another approval from the Nigeria Civil Aviation  Authority (NCAA) to fly for this same oil and gas sector. We have been flying along with these guidelines for the past seven days”.

“Today, we were informed that the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike was coming to address the operators in Port Harcourt and our people waited. But on arriving, the governor directed two of our pilots to be taken to CID where they were told to write statements”.

“Despite all pleas by our lawyers who showed all the relevant documents, they were taken to the magistrate court and charged. At the court, our lawyers also presented all the documentations approving us to fly by the federal government but the case was closed and the pilots have been remanded in Port Harcourt prison till the 19th May.”

“We appeal to the federal government to urge the Rivers State government to release our pilots who violated no law and are being unduly punished for reasons we still do not understand,” the statement said.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165