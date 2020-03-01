Home | News | General | Abducted Bauchi governor’s brother released
Abducted Bauchi governor’s brother released



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 52 minutes ago
Adamu Mohammed, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Bala, who was kidnapped by unknown armed gunmen has been released.

The spokesman of the state police command, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the release of the governor’s brother to journalists on Tuesday.

Mohammad was kidnapped by four gunmen at 7:30 p.m. on March 25, at a tailoring shop in the Unguwar Jaki area of the state.

Abubakar, who said the victim was released by his abductors on Tuesday, added that he was not aware if any ransom was paid for his release.

”I am not aware of any ransom but from the information available with me, it is confirmed that Mohammad has been released and reunited with his family,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard

