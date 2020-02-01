Covid-19: Chinese medical experts arrive Nigeria, April 8, says facilitator

The statement, CCECC explained that it sponsored a Chinese medical team and medical supply to Nigeria with the backing of the federal government of Nigeria its home government and its mother company the China Railway Construction Corporation (‘CRCC’), through its subsidiary CCECC after exhaustive deliberation on how to help the country check the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The statement also said that considering its large number of employees in Nigeria, CCECC at its own cost will dispatch a 15-member working team from CRCC, 12 of whom are experienced medical professionals with expertise in infectious disease, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology. Members of the team also have relevant experience in the prevention and diagnosis of the COVID-19. The statement noted.

To allay the fears of Nigerians all members of the working team have tested negative to COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by undertaking a 14-day quarantine.

It noted that its goal was “supporting Nigeria in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that is adversely affecting livelihoods and economies across the world by making available necessary medical equipment and health consumables.

The statement noted that the chartered flight is due to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 8 April 2020.

“these items required by the Nigerian Government will be handed over by CCECC to relevant authorities”. It stated.

It said that the primary purpose of the working team is to provide CCECC employees with critical and necessary healthcare assistance. “They are also coming with adequate PPE and medical items for the employees.

In addition, under the directive of Chinese Embassy and in response to the Nigeria Government’s request, the working team may also share with Nigerian medical teams effective methods on how to contain the COVID-19 and provide advice on the use of relevant medical equipment.

In keeping with our corporate value, “Stride with Nigeria”, CCECC is participating in the construction of two COVID-19 response facilities in the FCT for free as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities. The facilities are a 196-bed “ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre,” in collaboration with Sahara Team and Arise News; and the 150-bed “Idu Depot Treatment Centre.”