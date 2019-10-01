Home | News | General | PDP calls for policy statement on subsidy removal
Kwara fully locks down Offa to contain COVID-19
BREAKING: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 cases, total now 254

PDP calls for policy statement on subsidy removal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: PDP blames FG, APC over Warri killing
Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government to announce the total removal of petroleum subsidy and under-recovery through a policy statement.

The party gave the advice in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja.
Ologbondiyan  described Monday’s declaration by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, that there would be no more subsidy and under-recovery as dramatic.
The party demanded for a forensic audit of  60 million litres of petrol that NNPC claimed it was importing under its former Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, to justify the subsidy pay out.
He also called on the National Assembly to stand on the side of Nigerians, expose all those involved the alleged subcidy corruption, recover the  alleged stolen money and channel same to the welfare of Nigerians, especially at this critical time.
Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165