BREAKING: Nigeria records 16 new COVID-19 cases, total now 254
The Nigeria Centres for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed sixteen new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
NCDC made the announcement Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.
It tweeted: “Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina
“As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths”
The spread of coronavirus led to lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.
The federal government has hinted that the order could be extended.
