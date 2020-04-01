Home | News | General | COVID-19: World may never return to normal, resurgence likely – US Diseases Institute
COVID-19: World may never return to normal, resurgence likely – US Diseases Institute



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 34 minutes ago
The United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the world may never return to the “normal” known before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said this at a press briefing on the global pandemic.

alt

He predicted that when normalcy returns in countries, the virus will be a looming threat even with a vaccine

“When we get back to normal, we will go back to the point where we can function as a society,” Fox quoted Fauci as saying.

“If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there.”

Fauci further advised the world to prepare for a resurgence next year.

He explained that this was the reason officials were pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for “so we will have interventions that we did not have”.

The renowned American physician and immunologist said he was “confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”

The United States has recorded 385,000 COVID-19 cases and 12,000 deaths.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed 80,000 lives and affected 1.4million people.

As of Tuesday, confirmed cases in Africa were 9,600 with 466 deaths.

