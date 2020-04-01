Home | News | General | COVID-19: Government orders civil servants to work from home till April 30

Yobe State Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control has approved the extension of work from home period for civil servants till April 30, 2020.

This was one of new preventive and preparedness measures against the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

Abdullahi Bego, a member of the committee, who doubles as the Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, made the disclosure during a press briefing held on Tuesday in Damaturu.

“These are measures that cut across sectors and domains and are designed to ensure a holistic and comprehensive approach to protecting the people and maintaining the zero case status of the state,” he said.

In view of the prevalence of COVID-19 in certain parts of the country, the committee resolved that movement into and out of the state especially across borders between the state and Jigawa; Bauchi States will continue to remain restricted where security operatives will continue to enforce the restriction.

“That the stay at home directive for civil servants from grade level 12 and below has been extended until April 30th.

“People across the state should continue to observe and implement all measures against COVID-19 including social distancing, regular hand washing and excellent respiratory etiquettes”, he urged.

Bego also on behalf of the Committee admonished people in the state to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to protect the state from the disease, other security challenges and provide economic prosperity to the state and the country in general.

Meanwhile, the State COVID-19 Committee has received donations of medical equipment from the North East Development Commission, (NEDC) and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) to combat Coronavirus in the state in case of any eventuality.

Items donated by the NEDC included: 1,800 personal protective equipment, 2 sets of ventilators, 1000 packs of surgical masks, 32 pieces of infra-red thermometer, 400 packets of hand gloves and 400 pieces of hand sanitizers among others.

Chairman, Yobe State COVID-19 Committee and the State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, said the gesture by the NEDC wouldn’t have come at a better time than now as the state was strengthening preparedness and responses measures against the virus despite zero status.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...