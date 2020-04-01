Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Katsina records first COVID-19 death

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday, announced the death of the state’s first coronavirus patient.

Mandarin during a press briefing, said the patient is a Daura-based private medical practitioner identified as Dr. Aminu Yakubu.

According to him, the deceased recently returned from Lagos to the state, the Nation reports.

Meanwhile, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday, announced that another coronavirus patient has been discharged.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on his Twitter page.

He said the female patient was discharged after testing negative, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the State to 32.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...