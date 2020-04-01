Coronavirus: Katsina records first COVID-19 death
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday, announced the death of the state’s first coronavirus patient.
Mandarin during a press briefing, said the patient is a Daura-based private medical practitioner identified as Dr. Aminu Yakubu.
According to him, the deceased recently returned from Lagos to the state, the Nation reports.
Meanwhile, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday, announced that another coronavirus patient has been discharged.
Sanwo-Olu made this known on his Twitter page.
He said the female patient was discharged after testing negative, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the State to 32.
