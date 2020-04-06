“I Didn’t Dare Government Over Closure Of Churches In Enugu” – Bishop Chukwuma
- 6 hours 37 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has denied media reports alleging that he said that “the Province will not shut any of its branches over Coronovirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic”.
Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu after a closed-meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad AbdurRahman, Archbishop Chukwuma, said he was “very embarrassed to read the story in the newspaper and new media stressing that the story was untrue and misleading.
He, therefore, stated that he did not dare the government or the security agencies as was erroneously reported.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles