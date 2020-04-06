Home | News | General | “I Didn’t Dare Government Over Closure Of Churches In Enugu” – Bishop Chukwuma
Coronavirus: Katsina records first COVID-19 death
Fake Chloroquine Tablets In Circulation – NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

“I Didn’t Dare Government Over Closure Of Churches In Enugu” – Bishop Chukwuma



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has denied media reports alleging that he said that “the Province will not shut any of its branches over Coronovirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic”.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu after a closed-meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad AbdurRahman, Archbishop Chukwuma, said he was “very embarrassed to read the story in the newspaper and new media stressing that the story was untrue and misleading.

alt

He, therefore, stated that he did not dare the government or the security agencies as was erroneously reported.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165