“I Didn’t Dare Government Over Closure Of Churches In Enugu” – Bishop Chukwuma

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has denied media reports alleging that he said that “the Province will not shut any of its branches over Coronovirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic”.

Addressing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu after a closed-meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad AbdurRahman, Archbishop Chukwuma, said he was “very embarrassed to read the story in the newspaper and new media stressing that the story was untrue and misleading.

He, therefore, stated that he did not dare the government or the security agencies as was erroneously reported.

