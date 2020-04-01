Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerian govt share N446.6m to 22,380 families in Kaduna State

The Federal Government on Tuesday began the disbursement of N446.6 million to 22,380 poor and vulnerable households in nine benefiting Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed by the Focal Person on Social Investment Programme in the state, Mrs. Saude Atoyebi.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that each household would receive N20,000.

According to her, the N20,000 was payment for January, February, March, and April at N5,000 per month.

The disbursement, which commenced in Sanga, Kachia and Lere Local Government Areas would be extended to Kauru on Wednesday, April 8.

Atoyebi noted that beneficiaries in the remaining five local government areas of Ikara, Kubau, Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Kajuru would be paid on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

She explained that the beneficiaries were from the National Social Register and the State Social Register of poor and vulnerable households.

“The money will significantly help households who receive them cope with the hardship being experienced following the lockdown of some states to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

“The National Cash Transfer also known as Households Uplifting Programme is one of the four Federal Government’s Social Investment programs which commenced in 2016.

“The implementation of the program is being carried out at the state level through the State Cash Transfer Unit,” she added.

